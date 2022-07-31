Students demand establishment of medical college in Panchagarh

Students of various educational institutions of Dhaka who hail from Panchagarh have demanded setting up of a medical college and hospital in Panchagarh.

They formed a human chain in front of the national Museum at Shahbagh in the capital around 12:00pm on Saturday.

Majharul Houqe Prodhan, Parliament Member of Panchagarh -1, Mahbubur Rahman Faruki, Joint Secretary to Road Transport Division, Dhaka University unit Chhatra League General Secretary Saddam Hussein, among others, joined the programme.

"The demand for establishment of a medical college and hospital in Panchagarh is not something new. We have been demanding for it since a long time," MP Majharul Islam said. -UNB







