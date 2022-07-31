Rohingya mother, son held with gold bars in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jul 30: A Rab team has detained a Rohingya woman and her son along with gold ornaments including eight gold bars worth Tk 1.5 crore from Chattogram's Jongol Salimpur area.

Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, Commander of Rab-7, gave the information Saturday noon. In a separate drive, Rab members detained two people, including the main accused in a rape case that occurred on July 28 from Barobkunda area under Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila. -UNB















