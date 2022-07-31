

Rail crashes take toll on our indifference



Besides portraying the perilous reality of our level crossings across the country and top down mismanagement in age old rail sector, the accident has once again revealed how terrible the trend of flouting traffic rules has turned in the country.



It is clear from the report that had the microbus driver shown a minimum sense of responsibility and acted in a saner way, this tragedy could be easily averted.



Reportedly, the accident occurred when the microbus pushed through the bar that had already been lowered by the gateman meaning the arrival of a fast rushing train from Dhaka to Chattagram. The accident took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai.



Unfortunately, unchecked vehicular and pedestrians' movement on rail crossings across the country is regularly on rise amid people's full knowledge of their dilapidated condition.



Does the fact that 82 percent of rail crossings across the country are unprotected and there is no system to control vehicles during the passage of train not emphasize the rationality of driving cars with more check and balance?



At the same time Bangladesh Railway cannot wash their hands of this tragic accident. In different times, we have learnt through this daily the use of bamboo poles in many level crossings instead of metal poles. We don't know whether any such wrongdoing is behind the case of Mirsharai. In many rail crossings it is seen that only a signboard is hung up with a bamboo pole or tree asking passersby to cross the rail lines on their own responsibility.



Such a sorry state of our rail department goes in sharp contrast to the remarkable national development we have achieved in the recent years. When other countries are building high speed railways at a rapid pace, the fact that our railway department cannot ensure time befitting rail crossings equipped with modern siren and signal system simply sounds hollow of our development claims. Question can rightly arise where the government allocation for railway goes.



Ill equipped level crossing is one of the major reasons in Bangladesh behind perennial accidents. Now a days hardly a month passes without major or minor accidents at these vulnerable crossings. Earlier, we have penned a number of editorials suggesting the government's authority concerned for construction of adequate overpasses and underpasses along unprotected rail crossings.



We urge the probe committee already formed by Bangladesh Railway in connection to the Mirsharai incident to conduct a neutral investigation. It is also important for drivers of vehicles on roads to maintain traffic rules while moving through rail crossings.



We believe, whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless unless discipline and accountability is restored among all the stakeholders concerned through proper enforcement of law.

