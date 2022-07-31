Video
Sunday, 31 July, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Getting caught in E-commerce trap

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022

Dear Sir
Like many other countries, online shopping has also gained momentum in our country too. All kinds of products are now bought and sold online in Bangladesh. And some online dishonest traders are taking advantage of this.  Members of this circle use pseudonyms to open Facebook pages with different names on Facebook.  

On these pages they advertise the sale of various products including good quality mobile phones, shoes, watches and so many products.  When someone orders from those ads, a booking fee is charged while confirming the order, and sellers send poor quality products through courier service.

To get rid of such misbehaviour, we draw the attention of the law enforcement agencies.  

Md Monirul Islam
Student of Akbar Ali College, English Department.



