

Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster



The fishing sector contributes 3.52 percent of the country's GDP and 26.37 percent of the agricultural GDP, according to GoB.



However, climate change, natural disasters, uneven urbanization, industrialization, overfishing, and environmental pollution have plagued the fisheries industry into doom in the recent years. The armored suckermouth catfish invasion of our inland waterways and main rivers tops the list as one such man-made problem.



Armored suckermouth catfish are South American Loricariidae. These nocturnal bottom feeders can reach up to 3ft and feed on almost everything smaller. These fishes have a characteristic spined upper fin that helps them compete for food, territory, and space in their ecosystem. 7-8 years in the wild and 10-15 years in captivity is their lifespan.



Loricariids are sturdy fishes that can thrive in a vast range of environments, survive without oxygen for 20 hours straight, and lay as many as 300 eggs.These, thus, further ensure the survival of these invasive species in their intruded territory.



Sucker-mouth catfish was brought to Bangladesh around 1975-99 from South America with the good purpose of decoration. Fishing enthusiasts, however, made the grave mistake of accidentally introducing these species into the local ecosystem, which also means to the whole water system in the country without any prior research and thus, wrecked the balance of the system in the process.



Because, their great virility, extended reproductive time, and adaptability to nearly any habitat enable them to outrun the natives by leaps.The native populations get cirrhosis from the injury inflicted by their fins and suffer food shortages due to these fishs' voracious appetites.



Not only this, according to research, these notorious fishes love to scrape the bottoms of water bodies for food, rendering the water murky, facilitating soil erosion in the river bed, and uprooting aquatic plants that are home to aquatic life and local fishes. Their consumption of algae also renders a shortage of oxygen levels that harms the water quality.



Thus, this inconsiderate gesture of the fishmongers thus not only jeopardized the current generation of fishes, but also ruined the environment to such low that the future generations to cometheseld also fail to survive in these catfish-infested waters.



Nevertheless, it provides for a range of our native fishes, like Icha, baing, Shing, Taki, and Shoal among others. An interview with Buriganga fishermen revealed that they were able to collect 1.5 to 2 kilograms of these native species daily in the past but at present, due to the recent catfish infestation, this amount has almost hit the ground. Eighty percent of Buriganga's catches are catfish at the moment.



As these fish are not commonly consumed by our country, they have no monetary worth to offer as well. These have a negative impact not just on the aquatic habitat of the Buriganga, but also on the lives of the people who depend on it for a living. This results in a gradual transition of work for the relevant stakeholders.



The infestation of these fishes is not limited only to the Buriganga and has been spotted on the Turaag, the Meghna, the Jamuna, and the Padma rivers and their branches. Also, upon investigation by the government officials, it has been spotted in 5 to 11 spots in Dhaka city alone and various canals of Bogura, Gaibandha, Rajshahi, and Jhinedah.



Alarmingly, the recent siting of the fish has also been found in the Haalda river which is the biggest breeding ground of carp not only in entire South Asia but also in the world andhas an annual turnover revenue of Tk 800 crores. The aquatic environment of the Haalda is under serious threat owing to the presence of the fish which in turn shall have a detrimental effect on the socio-economic aspect of the area and consequently on the nation.



Unfortunately, the fisheries department does not have access to any official statistics or data indicating the precise situation in Bangladesh.



Consequently, much research is required to comprehend the situation's depth. Some steps can be taken to prevent this approaching crisis. First, restrictions on the import and sale of these species must be published in a government gazette to prevent the problem from spreading more rapidly and widely any further.



Individuals must be made aware of the rising dangers posed by dumping these fishes into our waterways through various forms of mass communication, such as television, social media, and on forth. Their natural reproduction in our native aquatic environment poses the greatest threat faced by these species. The fisheries department must collaborate with NGOs and commercial organizations to remove as many of them as possible from our aquatic system.



Suckerfish (suckermouth catfish) fry are cultivated by farmers and hatcheries in Mymensingh, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Bogura, and Naogaon. There should be limitations on the breeding and selling of ornamental fish. This future demon can be annihilated if there are proper policy synthesis, robust execution, and synergy among stakeholders.

The writer is a research associate, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management















