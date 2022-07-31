

Country can benefit from tobacco tax reform



VAT and 1% health development surcharge on retail price of cigarette will be in force.



Bidi: retail price of filterless 25 sticks should be fixed at Tk. 25 and Tk. 11.25 as specific supplementary duty; retail price of filtered 20 sticks be Tk. 20 and Tk. 9 specific supplementary duty be imposed. As a result, the rate of specific supplementary duty at the both levels would be 45% of final retail price.



15% VAT on retail price of bidi and 1% health development surcharge should be in force.

Jarda and gul: retail price of each 10 gram jarda should be fixed at Tk. 45 and Tk. 27 as specific supplementary duty be imposed; retail price of each 10 gram gul be fixed at Tk. 25 and Tk.15 as specific supplementary duty be imposed. As a result, the rate of specific supplementary duty at the both levels would be 60% of final retail price.



15% VAT on retail price of jarda and gul and 1% health development surcharge should be in force.



Focusing on the following actions will likely have the most impact in decreasing tobacco use prevalence in Bangladesh:



Shifting from an ad valorem to a specific tax system that would be periodically adjusted for inflation and income growth to achieve health goals and predict revenue more effectively. Substantially increasing the tax and price of cigarettes in the lowest tier, which captures the bulk of the market with a market share sharply increasing from 25% in 2006-07, to 75% in 2020-21.



All the producers of smokeless tobacco products should be brought under tax regime. Gradually, all the tobacco products should be brought for marketing with packet/can in same quantity (number of stick and weight).



Anti-tobacco organizations said, if the current cigarette tax system is reformed following the recommendations, which were placed ahead of FY 2022-2023, it would achieve the following:



It would reduce the prevalence of cigarette smoking from 15.1% to 14.0%; encourage nearly 1.3 million adults to refrain from smoking and deter more than 895,000 youth from smoking initiation; save the lives of more than 445,000 current adults and nearly 448,000 current youth from premature deaths in the long term; generate nearly BDT 396 billion in tax revenue adding about BDT 92 billion in additional tax revenues from the Supplementary Duty, Health Development Surcharge and VAT on top of the expected collection for FY 2021-2022, which is an increase by 30% of current tax revenue from cigarettes in the first year.



Achieving SDG's target of 3.4 - To reduce non-communicable disease deaths by one-third by 2030, this additional revenue can be spent.



Tobacco tax reform will also generate significant additional revenue to help finance Bangladesh health and development priorities. This is a clear 'win-win' for the government and people of Bangladesh.



Dr. Habibe Millat, MP, Chairman of Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing, said to help tobacco users out of this horrible addiction, the world renowned method is to impose a high specific tax, which will eventually help us achieve a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.



Experts said, the government should now reconsider the proposals of reforming taxes on tobacco products in the national interest. Otherwise, the goal for tobacco free country would not be realised, inflicting the huge sufferings and the losses mentioned above.

The writer is a senior sub-editor

of an online news portal













