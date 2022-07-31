

Child abuse in our society



Child abuse is a constant global issue faced by both the past and the present and will continue to confront unless the situation is implemented to make some change. Let's suppose that the topic of child sexual abuse remains considered a taboo issue in Bangladesh. There's an underlying silence on the issue, and many people believe this is a primarily western issue.



Child sexual assault is not a problem in Bangladesh; this is rooted in a social and family structure that doesn't discuss sexuality in any way. Parents in our country typically do not talk to their children about sexuality or the mental and physical transformations during their development. So every kind of sexual assault that children are exposed to isn't addressed to anybody. The child, whose mother has never spoken to her about a "bad touch," cannot inform her mother about her neighbor or uncle who had sexual encounters with her.



This silence empowers the perpetrator, and exposes the child to even more severe sexual abuse. Most children don't know they are being targeted.



What is Child Abuse? Child abuse occurs when a caregiver or parent's actions or inaction result in harm, death, emotional trauma, or the threat of serious harm to children. Neglect refers to the inability to give attention and support to meet the needs of a child and desires. Most children require their parents' care, particularly in the adolescent stage.



Although this is a broad issue, other areas lie between the cracks. There are different types of abuse: (1) "Physical abuse" refers to slapping, pushing, or hitting another person, which may cause bodily injuries or bruising. (2) "Emotional abuse" happens at the time when a child's mental and social well-being begins to decline because of factors that are believed to harm their mental state. (3) "Sexual abuse," also called molestation. It is any touch in private areas attempting to observe a child dressed or not dressed or engaging in sexual activity.



Another one, (4) "Verbal abuse," refers to when the child is yelled at, derogatory remarks are made, or expressing frustration by freely expressing what is on the parents' minds.



There is an explanation for why these events occur, so we must consider how to recognize the problem and when it starts. According to research, the prevalence of neglect and abuse is one of the most significant damages to children's physical and mental health throughout their lives. Parents of children who have been abuse victims, are more likely to experience some form of abuse in the past, which causes them to behave similarly.



Parents addiction to drugs and alcohol, emotional disorders, and sometimes, even unrealistic expectations, cause parents to react slyly toward the child.



Some children are easier to understand and assess than others. To determine whether children are being hurt or harmed in some way, here are a few signs of those:



The way society operates today is not so easy to tell due to a single action since teenagers are more likely to self-diagnose themselves with a variety of issues, and this is a sensitive issue. Depending on the child's age and the length of time they've been throughabuse," the child may not be willing to talk about what's happening. Many indications and elements play an essential role in different forms of abuse.



With physical abuse, there will be visible marks and bruises. Children might show typical signs mentioned earlier concerning sexual and verbal abuse for emotional abuse. Child abuse may also be experienced by someone with whom the child is highly familiar, for instance, or any family members, including their parents.



Various methods to shield innocent children from this hardship continue to be a problem. There are a variety of resources available; however, the fact is that they're not widely advertised. Many will try to hide what's happening in fear of being punished if the truth is told.



However, reporting incidents is the top method to stop them from occurring again. Teachers, trusted family members, or other youth supporters are the ideal people to address their difficult time.



Authority can start counseling services to help or deal with the trauma attacked child in clinicsand schools. Interventions in which other children are affected can come together to discuss the trauma that occurred to them. Finding other people with similar age groups to share their experiences is an important alternative.



It can also connect kids and help make them healthier simultaneously. There are many sources within the community that can help children. They are the world's future generation, so children should be the top priority in most instances.



Neglect and abuse of Children is a massive problem in our society. Yet though proper measures can decrease the amount of abuse, prevent children from suffering, and stop the perpetrators from continuing the abuse.

The writer is novelist &short story writer













