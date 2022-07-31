

Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20



However, the importance of the green economy is insignificant as it encourages economies to become more sustainable by producing low carbon and ensures that natural resources continue to provide help and environmental services for our well-being, such as renewable energy.



As the world rapidly transforms with the evolution of modern technology, climate change, politics and economics, there are interconnected practices that positively balance environmental and social goals for the good of nature, citizens and business. In addition, the green economy is a nature-centric model whose main principles are wellness, social justice and good governance, poverty alleviation, energy efficiency and low carbon development. In simple terms, the green economy can be defined as an economic system that focuses entirely on the concept of "green".



The research also suggests that transformation into a green economy is significant because it continues to nurture and develop a symbiotic and positive relationship between nature and humankind. At the same time, nature supports the foundation of human development and economic growth.



The G20 leaders met at Seoul Summit between 11 to 12 November 2010, and they declared: "We are committed to support country-led green growth policies that promote environmentally sustainable global growth along with employment creation while ensuring energy access for the poor. We recognise that sustainable green growth, as it is inherently a part of sustainable development, is a strategy of quality development, enabling countries to leapfrog old technologies in many sectors, including through the use of energy efficiency and clean technology.



To that end, we will take steps to create, as appropriate, the enabling environments that are conducive to the development and deployment of energy efficiency and clean energy technologies, including policies and practices in our countries and beyond, including technical transfer and capacity building".



G20 leaders stated at the Seoul Summit in 2010 that they are committed to working together to secure a more prosperous future for the citizens of all countries. However, the G20 leaders had previously committed the same in 2008 when they were gathered in Washington DC in November 2008to tackle the worst global recession, a generation that had not faced it before.



At the same time, they were laying the foundations for reform, ensuring that the world never faces such instability again and committed to supporting and stabilising the global economy.At the Seoul Summit, once again, G20 leaders pledged to cooperate with unprecedented cooperation and lay the foundation for dramatic recovery and growth in the global economy.



G20 leaders also promised to take firm steps to ensure they are better prepared for resistance and, if necessary, to deal with future crises. They also committed to continuing their concerted efforts and working together for robust, sustainable and balanced growth.



Moreover, they recognise the importance of addressing the concerns of the most vulnerable for this. Finally, G20 leaders were determined to keep jobs at the centre of recovery for social delivery along with social justice, safety, decent work and accelerated growth in low-income countries (LIC).



However, fundamental questions arise about whether the declarations of the Seoul Summit have been implemented. If so, to what extent and if not, who should be held responsible for it? Our analysis indicates that the implementation of the Seoul Declaration has not been successful due to the lack of a proper strategic approach to the G20 nations' internal (e.g., socio-economic) and external (e.g., geo and regional political conflicts) issues. This means that Seoul Summit has broken its declaration promise.



The research indicates that the Committee for Depoloment Policy of the United Nations uses the three criteria to determine LDC status: (a) per capita income or gross national income per capita, (b) human resources (nutrition, health, school enrollment and literacy indicators), and (c) economic vulnerability (indicators of natural and trade-related shocks, physical and financial exposure to shocks, and smallness and remoteness).



By successively identifying LDCs and highlighting their structural problems, the UN strongly recommends to the international community the need for special concessions in support of LDCs. For example, the UN's recommendations for LDCs are:



1. Development financing, especially grants and loans from donors and financial institutions.

2. There are multilateral trade arrangements, such as preferential market access and special treatment.

3. Technical assistance, in particular, towards trade mainstreaming (advanced integrated frameworks).



Unfortunately, none of the above UN recommendations has been well implemented by Western and European countries. Moreover, these recommendations were under the promise of the Seoul Summit Declaration to ensure the global Green Economy.



In Bangladesh, millions of low-paid jobs have been created in the country's unregulated readymade garments (RMG) sector over the past 40 years. Perhaps, globalisation, neoliberal trade policies and free trade agreements among World Trade Organisation (WTO) member states have favoured developing countries to see more foreign investment in their countries.



But the fundamental question is how much economic benefits a country like Bangladesh has received from Western and European countries or the capitalists of these countries over the last few decades?



Western and European capitalists have found Bangladesh as their favourite destination for capital investment to earn substantial profits because the Bangladeshi RMG sector currently has the lowest wages in the world for its factory workers.



For example, my research analysis shows that the minimum wage in the RMG sector in Bangladesh was established in 1984 at BDTk560 (US$6 based on the current conversation rate). So far, the wages of workers in this sector have been revised six times. The latest minimum wage is BDTK8000 (about US$86 at current conversation rates).



However, it is the lowest compared to other Asian and South-Asian garment-producing countries. Therefore, the question is, what is the role of the G20 nations that they could play in making a country like Bangladesh sustainable in the future?

The writer is an Australian academic











