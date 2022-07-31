Road mishaps claim 15 lives in nine districts

A total of 15 people including a woman and three minor children have been killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Thakurgaon, Chandpur, Sirajganj, Pabna, Bogura, Sylhet, Patuakhali, Noakhali and Kurigram, in four days.

THAKURGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Safarul Islam, 28, son of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Deogaon Village under Salandar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Safarul was returning home from Boda in Panchagarh at night riding by a motorcycle.

While returning, the motorcycle hit hard a standing truck after losing its control over the steering in Board Office Oil Pump area on Thakurgaon-Panchagarh Highway, which left motorcyclist Safarul seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) on Saturday morning in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after autopsy.

CHANDPUR: Three people have been killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Ripon, 35, Md Ltion, 40, and Masud Patowari, 55. All of them were the passengers of the auto-rickshaw.

The injured person is Khorshed, driver of the auto-rickshaw.

Police and local sources said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near Bagra Bazar area on a road in the upazila at around 9:30 pm, which left the trio dead on the spot and auto-rickshaw driver Khorshed injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Chandpur Model PS OC Md Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: A madrasa teacher was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, a resident of Harinarayanpur Village under Ratankandi Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of Tengrakhali Madrasa in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

Raiganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Wasim Ahmed said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw loaded with passengers was going heading to Dhangarh area at around 11am.

The auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Koyra Shimultala area on the Dhangarh-Brahmagachha regional road in the upazila, which left Monirul dead on the spot and three other passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured were rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.

PABNA: Three people including a man and his son were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Abu Sayeed, 55, son of Abdul Latif of Durgapur Kharapara Village under Aminpur PS, his son Tawhid Alam Khan, 5, and Roza Khatun, 3, daughter of Amir Hamza.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pabna Sadar PS Masood said a speedy bus hit an auto-van coming from the opposite direction in Kashinathpur area on Dhaka-Pabna Highway of the upazila at around 6:30pm, leaving auto-van driver Abu Sayeed dead on the spot and six others seriously injured.

Later on, Tawhid and Roza succumbed to their injuries on the way to Pabna General Hospital, the SI added.

BOGURA: Two students were killed after a truck smashed a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Redwan Mia, 17, son of Kajol Mia, and Sadik Sheikh, 21, son of Shahinur Sheikh, residents of Olirbazar area in the upazila.

Of the deceased, Redwan was a student of Bogura Armed Police Battalion Public School & College and Sadik of Noongola Degree College.

Police and local sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying Redwan and Sadik in Kalibala area at around 7pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Bogura Sadar PS SI Abdul Kaiyum confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SYLHET: A woman and her son were killed as a bus hit them on the Sylhet-Bholaganj highway in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Dulvi Begum, 40, and her son Siddikur Rahman, 12.

Police and local sources said Dulvi Begum and her son Siddikur were going to Meghergaon of Sadar Upazila.

On their way, a passenger-laden bus of 'Shadapathor Paribahan' hit them near Baharghat area at around 12pm while they were crossing road, which left the critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus and arrested its driver from the scene.

Md Shafiqul Islam Khan, in-charge of Salutikor Police Investigation Centre, confirmed the incident.

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: A construction worker was killed in a road accident in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdul Gaffar, 45, son of Md Yunus Ali Shikder, a resident of Mirganj Village.

Police and local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Gaffar near Mirzaganj Fire Service Station on the Patuakhali-Mirzaganj-Betagi highway at around 7:30pm, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Gaffar succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.

Mirzaganj PS OC (Investigation) Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint from the deceased's family members is received.

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI: A Saudi Arabia expatriate was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Pias, 28, son of Babul of Pashchim Bataiya Village under Bataiya Union in Kabirhat Upazila of the district.

The injured are Md Sohag, 24, and Anwar, 23. Both of them are fish traders at Noakhali Municipal Market.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Harich Chowdhuru Bazar area of Subarnachar Upazila at around 7pm, which left three people seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Noakhali Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Pias dead.

The family members of the deceased said Pias came to his village home from Saudi Arabia on vacation about a couple of months back. He was about to return there within next few days.

Char Jabbar PS OC Dev Priya Das confirmed the incident.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Deceased Ashraful Islam, 45, son of Anwar Hossain, was a resident of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Balarihat Food Storage area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a Kurigram-bound bus of 'Fahmida Haque Paribahan' hit a three-wheeler in Kawnia Baily Bridge area on Rangpur-Kurigram Highway on Friday last, which left one person dead on the spot and several others including Ashraful injured.

Locals rescued Ashraful and rushed him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Later on, Ashraful succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 3pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment there.