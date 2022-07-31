Video
Commercial pineapple farming begins at Dashmina

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Our Correspondent

A pineapple field in Dashmina Upazila. photo: observer

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, July 30: Commercial pineapple farming has begun in Dashmina Upazila of the district for the first time.
Growers are dreaming of getting benefit after meeting their family need.
Usually pineapple is cultivated on the house premises in different areas in the upazila. After meeting their family demand, some families are selling pineapples in local bazaars.
This season pineapple has been farmed on about 10 acres of fallow land in different areas of Dashmina.
In order to introduce individual pineapple farming, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Lebukhali Zonal Nursery Research Cell and Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Dashmina   have jointly stood beside the farmers.
Saplings of species of good variety pineapples have been supplied free of cost among growers by Lebukhali Zonal Nursery Research Cell.
Grower Shah Alam Jomaddar of Maddhya Rongolapdi Village at Rongolapdi Union said, "I have been running commercial nursery business as well as producing different fruits for a long time. If pine apple yielding is fair, the profit stands more than three-four times. That is why I have farmed pine apple commercially taking advice from the upazila agriculture officer. I have got all saplings from Lubeukhali Zonal Nursery Research Cell. I have planted these on about half acre of fallow land. I expect to get good yield. Upazila DAE is looking after regularly with necessary assistance."
Another Sultan Sardar of Nehalganj Village at Baharampur Union said, "I have planted about 2,000 saplings provided by the nursery on about half acre of fallow land. The production looks good. I expect to be benefitted."
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Zafar Ahmed said, pine apple farming does not require additional land.
As part of bringing fallow land of the upazila under the pine apple farming, farmers have been encouraged, he added.    
The interest of pine apple farming is increasing among farmers as the market price of the fruit is higher than its farming cost, he maintained.


