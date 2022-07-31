Video
Two die from snakebites

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondents

Two people have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Chapainawabganj, in three days.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A housewife died after being bitten by a snake in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shefali Begum, 38, wife of Md Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Dewtala Village under Jangalia Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit Shefali's leg while she was going to toilet behind her house at around 6am, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man died after being bitten by a snake in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kuran, 36, son of late Gedu, a resident of Thekpara Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit his leg while he was sleeping in his bedroom of the house in the morning, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.


