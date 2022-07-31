Four minors drown in Gopalganj, Cumilla

Four minor boys drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Cumilla, on Thursday and Friday.

GOPALGANJ: Two schoolboys drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Nabil Khandakar Arman, 12, son of Selim Khandakar, and Hridoy Mir, 12, son of Mofizur Rahman Mir, residents of Getpara area in the upazila. Both of them were fifth graders at Rangdhanu School in Gopalganj Town.

According to local sources, three boys including Nabil and Hridoy went missing in a canal in Getpara area at noon while they were bathing in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued them and rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nabil and Hridoy dead.

Deputy Assistant Director of Gopalganj Fire Service Station Abdul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman Fawayez, 8, son of Belal Hossain, and Fahmid, 8, son of Jalal hossain, residents of Sonapur Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Fawaywz and Fahmid went missing in a pond next to their house in the afternoon while they were bathing it.

Later on, family members rescued them and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.











