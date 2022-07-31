Video
Home Countryside

Debt burden grips Monpura fishermen

Hilsa not arriving in the Meghna River

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondent

The photo taken on Thursday shows fishing boats anchored at a Monpura ghat. photo: observer

MONPURA, BHOLA, July 30: Fishermen are not getting hilsa in the Meghna River in coastal Monpura Upazila of the district.
After dropping nets, fishers are waiting hour after hour for silver-looking hilsas of the Meghna. Only 2-4 pieces are caught, and these have only 400-500 gram weight. These are not enough even for lifting their costs.
Debt burdens are gripping fishers, and they are becoming frustrated.
Hilsa will appear in Meghna within August-September. It has been opined by Researcher D. Anisur Rahman of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI).
Fisher Shah Alam said, along with seven fishers he went to the Meghna with a supply of food and others of Tk 4,500 on Thursday night. They  dropped net for straight six hours. Later on, they started lifting the net but only four pieces of hilsa were found.
They returned to their fishing ghat on Friday morning. These hilsas had 400-500 gram weight and were sold to the warehouse at Tk 1,200. They suffered a loss of Tk 3,200.
Now he is planning to take fresh loan from his warehouse owner. It will raise his debt burden.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, fishers Kalam, Harun, Zakir and Ibrahim of Matin Matabbar Warehouse at  Hazirhat Fishing Ghat said, "We go to the Megha with a hope of getting hilsa. But  the catch is ranging from four to six only. If this catching rate continues, we will have to flee from the country in the face of debt burden."
Warehouse owners including Matin Matabbar, Gias Uddin Azam at Daserhat Fishing Ghat, Bachhed Member, Abul Kashem Member at Teker Matha, Liton Shah and Sattar at Poncha Korahlia Fishing Ghat said, they have to give money to fishers every day. Later on, they take loan from Dhaka warehouses. So they are also engaged in debt burden.
If hilsa is not netted adequately, we'll have to count crores of Taka burden, they added.
A visit on Thursday and Friday at 9am found warehouse owners of Hazirhat Fishing Ghat, Daserhat Ghat, Janata Ghat, Teker Ghat and Poncha Korahlia Ghat sitting with their empty hilsa boxes.
After sometime fishers were seen coming to the warehouses with 4-5 pieces of medium-sized hilsa, and they kept these in hilsa boxes.
Dr. Anisur Rahman of BFRI said, over mobile phone, hilsa season just starts; the full season is August to September; if rainfall is delayed, the season might extend up to November.  
Upazila Fisheries Officer Victor Baine said, hilsas are not arriving in the Meghna due to low navigability caused by sinking chars. After rainfall, hilsa will start appearing, he added.


