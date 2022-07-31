

Jackfruit prices make growers happy in Rajshahi

According to market sources, small-sized jackfruits are selling at Tk 60-80 per piece. Big-sized ones are selling at Tk 150-250 per piece. Such higher prices of jackfruits were not recorded before.

Growers are happy to get increased prices of jackfruits.

In the last year per piece small-sized jackfruit was selling at Tk 20-30 while big ones at Tk 100 per piece.

Jackfruit trading of about Tk 20 crore is expected in Rajshahi. At the farmers' level, trading of at least Tk 16 crore is likely.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Rajshahi, the total jackfruit farming in the district stands at 590 hectares (ha) against last year's 589 ha.

The total production of jackfruits stood at 11,270 metric tons (mt) in the last year. Growers got a profit of about Tk 12 crore. But this year's production is set to increase to 11,328 mt worth about Tk 16 crore.

A recent visit to different bazaars in the city found jackfruits selling at higher prices.

Trader Nazmul Hossain at Saheb Bazar said, this year's jackfruit price has been more than double; per piece small jackfruit is selling at least Tk 60 which was selling at Tk 20 in the last year.

The jackfruit price was relatively lower in the last year. That is why the demand was not so high.

But this year, with the mango price hike the jackfruit price has gone up.

A purchaser at the bazaar Manirul Islam said, "I am fond of jackfruit. Bread and jackfruit are favourite to me in the morning. At least one time meal with jackfruit is needed for me. But the price is high this time."

A middle-sized jackfruit is selling at Tk 100, which was selling at the highest Tk 40 in the last season, he added.

Grower Naim Islam from Durgapur said, "I have sold jackfruits of Tk 25,000 from one tree. It did not happen before. In the last year, I could have sold jackfruits of Tk 50,000 from the whole garden. This year my total sale will stand at least Tk 1.5 lakh."

Jackfruit grower Ali Asgor of Puthia said, this year's demand is huge.

In the last year, traders were not coming, but this year they are coming to purchase, he added.

















