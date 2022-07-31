3 females among 4 found dead

Four people including three females have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Barishal, Kurigram and Natore, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a female student of Rajshahi University (RU) from her husband's rented house in Dharampur area of the city on Friday night.

Deceased Rikta Akhter, 21, was a student of Law Department at RU and hailed from Jotpara Village in Kumarkhali Upazila of Kushtia. She along with her husband Abdullah Ishtiaq Rabbi lived in a rented house in Dharampur area in Rajshahi City.

Her husband, Abdullah Ishtiaq Rabbi, is also a student of Applied Mathematics Department of the university and hailed from Porahati Village in Harinakundu Upazila of Jhenidah.

Rikta's husband said his wife used to talk to another person from a fake Facebook ID. An altercation took place in between the couple over the issue on Friday night.

Later on, the body of Rikta was found hanging from the ceiling of the rented house.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's classmates alleged that she might have been killed by her husband.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband for questioning in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matihar Police Station (PS) Anwar Ali Tuhin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a young woman from the Kirtankhola River in the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Barishal Naval PS OC Hasnat Jaman said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of the woman floating in the Kirtankhola River adjacent to Polashpur Mohammadpur area in the city in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from a jute field in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday night after four days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak Bacchu, 40, son of Kaisar Ali, a resident of Badijamapur area under Nageshwari Municipality.

The deceased's elder brother said Bacchu went to cut jute plants in a field in the area on Monday noon. He had been missing since then.

On Tuesday noon, the deceased's brother lodged a general diary with Nageshwari PS.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Bacchu in the Maslia Beel at Payradanga adjacent to the jute field at around 9pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in Lalpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rasheda Khatun, wife of late Abu Taher, a resident of Bijoypur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said neighbours spotted the body of Rasheda Khatun lying beside a tube well in her house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalpur PS OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.











