Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:07 PM
Lightning strike kills four farmers in Sirajganj, Meherpur

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Our Correspondents

Four farmers have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Meherpur, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two farmers were killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Manser Ali, 32, and Nuruzzaman, 35. Both of them were residents of Maijbari Village under Maijbari Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kazipur Police Station Shyamol Kumar Dutta said Manser and Nuruzzaman were cutting jute plants in a field in Maijbari Char area at noon during rain. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Anwara Khatun, wife of deceased Nuruzzaman, also received injuries at that time. She is now undergoing treatment at a local hospital.  
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.
GANGNI, MEHERPUR: Two farmers were killed by lightning strike in Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Akram Hossain, 65, a resident of Harabhanga Village, and Jahangir Alam, 40, of Kazipur Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that Akram and Jahangir were working in a field at Harabhanga in the afternoon during the rain.
Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving them severely injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Alam Hussain confirmed the incident.


