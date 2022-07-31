16 nabbed with drugs in 9 dists

A total of 16 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Brahmanbaria, Manikganj, Cox's Bazar, Natore, Bhola, Naogaon, Patuakhali, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, in recent times.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a young man along with 6 kilograms of hemp from Khantihata Biswa Road intersection area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The arrested person is Arman Mia, 20, son of Khalek Mia, a resident of Lakshmipur Village under Pattan Union in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti-narcotics operation in front of the Dutch Bangla Bank in Biswa Road intersection area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway of Sadar Upazila at around 9am, and arrested Arman Mia.

Police also recovered a total of six kilograms of hemp from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Khantihata Police Station (PS) against the arrested in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khantihata Highway PS Sukhendu Basu confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken against the arrested.

MANIKGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a drug dealer along with 17 kilograms of hemp from Saturia Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The detained person is Alexander, 38, a resident of Chandair Village in the upazila.

RAB-4 Official Lt Commander Md Arif Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Hargos area of the upazila at around 10 pm and arrested him along with 17 kilograms of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Saturia PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday claimed to have arrested two men from Teknaf Upazila in the district on charges of smuggling yaba tablets and crystal meth worth about Tk 5.91 crore from Myanmar to here.

The arrested men are Riaz Uddin, 20, and Saddam Hossain, 19.

BGB Battalion-2 conducted a drive on the banks of the Naf River near Hnila BOP of the upazila and detained Riaz Uddin and Saddam Hossain.

Around 1.063 kg of crystal meth and 20,000 yaba tablets, a boat, and illegal fishing nets were also recovered from the possession of the duo, said Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2.

However, the detainees were, later, handed over to Teknaf Model PS, the BGB official added.

NATORE: Members of RAB arrested six drug dealers along with 2,850 litres of local liquor from College Para area in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Sree Bihari Lal and Sukanto Lal, son of late Misri Lal, Sree Subrata Kumer Das, son of late Sukumer, Sree Gurudev, son of late Mantu, Nurunnabi, son of Hazrat Ali Mondol and Shamim, son of late Baitullah. All of them are residence of Singra Municipal area in the district.

Company Commander of Natore RAB Camp ASP Farhad Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in College Para area at Singra, and arrested them along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Singra PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a drug peddler along with hemp from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested man is Abdur Rahim, 28, a resident of Romaganj area in the upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Hafiz Uddin Bazar in the morning and arrested Abdur Rahim.

The OC claimed that some three kilograms of hemp were also seized from his possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Lalmohan PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of RAB-5, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 39 bottles of phensedyl from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Ratan Islam, 30, son of Roich Uddin, a resident of Ichhua Village in Sadar Upazila of Joypurhat District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB-5, CPC-3 from Joypurhat Camp led by its Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Md Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Jahanpur area of Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon in the afternoon, arrested him along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Police, later, sent him to jail following a court order.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with 1kg of hemp from Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are Imran Akon, 26, and Imran Hawlader, 25, hailed from Barishal District.

Dashmina PS OC Mehedi Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hazirhat area at around 9:30am and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dashmina PS in this regard, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 580 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on July 24.

The arrested person is Md Musa, 36, son of late Fayez Ahmed, a resident of Chunti Village under Lohagora Upazila in Chattogram District.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nagua Battala area under Sadar Upazila in the district and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kishoreganj Model PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1.5kg of hemp from Bagha Upazila in the district on July 24.

The arrested person is Jamal Molla, 42, son of late Rahman Molla, a resident of Dadapur Village under Chak Rajapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Jamal Molla at Dadapur at dawn and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

