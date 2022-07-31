84 roads broken for floods at Jagannathpur



The photo shows the dilapidated condition of a road in Jagannathpur Upazila. photo: observer

The damage repairing cost has been estimated at about Tk 150 crore.

Upazila residents and public representatives said, with the flood water recession, the submerged roads have been visible with damage marks at different points; communications have been disrupted.

Due to stranded flood water in potholes and puddles, public sufferings have turned severe. Broken parts of some roads have been linked with bamboo bridges by locals to restore communications. Several roads are still remaining non-communicative.

According to sources at the Upazila Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), these 84 roads belonging to the LGED have suffered damages in different areas; of these, about 15-20 ones have been damaged mostly; these are totally disrupted for transports.

Bhober Bazar-Nayabandar-Kathalkhair road at Sayedpur went under the water. Communication on the road became suspended. After the water recession from the road, the communication cannot be restored due to big holes.

It is the same condition with the Jagannathpur-Shibganj-Begumpur road. It has also been broken at different points having holes and puddles.

Greater damages occurred on several other roads. These included Kalkalia Bazar-Chandichar road and Mazidpur-Eralia road at Kalkalia Union, Shibganj-Raniganj road, Shibganj Bazar-Dostapur road and Alampur-Rounail road at Raniganj Union, Lama Rasulganj-Laotala road, Keshabpur-Rasulganj Bazar road at Patli Union, and Nayabandar-Dawrai road at Asharkandi Union.

The repairing cost of these 180 km stretches of 84 roads has been estimated at Tk 140 crore.

Besides, Tk 4 crore has been estimated for repairing the 22-meter-long flood-broken Jagadishpur bridge. Also Tk 50 lakh has been estimated for repairing six approach roads.

Jagannatpur Upazila LGED Engineer Sohrab Hossain said, roads in the upazila have been damaged mostly because of two floods.

Already the damage cost list has been sent to the authorities concerned, he added.













JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, July 30: Two floods in a span of one month damaged a total of 180 kilometres (KM) stretches of 84 roads in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district.The damage repairing cost has been estimated at about Tk 150 crore.Upazila residents and public representatives said, with the flood water recession, the submerged roads have been visible with damage marks at different points; communications have been disrupted.Due to stranded flood water in potholes and puddles, public sufferings have turned severe. Broken parts of some roads have been linked with bamboo bridges by locals to restore communications. Several roads are still remaining non-communicative.According to sources at the Upazila Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), these 84 roads belonging to the LGED have suffered damages in different areas; of these, about 15-20 ones have been damaged mostly; these are totally disrupted for transports.Bhober Bazar-Nayabandar-Kathalkhair road at Sayedpur went under the water. Communication on the road became suspended. After the water recession from the road, the communication cannot be restored due to big holes.It is the same condition with the Jagannathpur-Shibganj-Begumpur road. It has also been broken at different points having holes and puddles.Greater damages occurred on several other roads. These included Kalkalia Bazar-Chandichar road and Mazidpur-Eralia road at Kalkalia Union, Shibganj-Raniganj road, Shibganj Bazar-Dostapur road and Alampur-Rounail road at Raniganj Union, Lama Rasulganj-Laotala road, Keshabpur-Rasulganj Bazar road at Patli Union, and Nayabandar-Dawrai road at Asharkandi Union.The repairing cost of these 180 km stretches of 84 roads has been estimated at Tk 140 crore.Besides, Tk 4 crore has been estimated for repairing the 22-meter-long flood-broken Jagadishpur bridge. Also Tk 50 lakh has been estimated for repairing six approach roads.Jagannatpur Upazila LGED Engineer Sohrab Hossain said, roads in the upazila have been damaged mostly because of two floods.Already the damage cost list has been sent to the authorities concerned, he added.