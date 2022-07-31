Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

84 roads broken for floods at Jagannathpur

Repairing cost was estimated at about Tk 150 crore

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the dilapidated condition of a road in Jagannathpur Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows the dilapidated condition of a road in Jagannathpur Upazila. photo: observer

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ, July 30: Two floods in a span of one month damaged a total of 180 kilometres (KM) stretches of 84 roads in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district.
The damage repairing cost has been estimated at about Tk 150 crore.
Upazila residents and public representatives said, with the flood water recession, the submerged roads have been visible with damage marks at different points; communications have been disrupted.  
Due to stranded flood water in potholes and puddles, public sufferings have turned severe. Broken parts of some roads have been linked with bamboo bridges by locals to restore communications.   Several roads are still remaining non-communicative.
According to sources at the Upazila Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), these 84 roads belonging to the LGED have suffered damages in different areas; of these, about 15-20 ones have been damaged mostly; these are totally disrupted for transports.
Bhober Bazar-Nayabandar-Kathalkhair road at Sayedpur went under the water. Communication on the road became suspended. After the water recession from the road, the communication cannot be restored due to big holes.
It is the same condition with the Jagannathpur-Shibganj-Begumpur road. It has also been broken at different points having holes and puddles.
Greater damages occurred on several other roads. These included Kalkalia Bazar-Chandichar road and Mazidpur-Eralia road at Kalkalia Union, Shibganj-Raniganj road, Shibganj Bazar-Dostapur road and Alampur-Rounail road at Raniganj Union, Lama Rasulganj-Laotala road, Keshabpur-Rasulganj Bazar road at Patli Union, and Nayabandar-Dawrai road at Asharkandi Union.
The repairing cost of these 180 km stretches of 84 roads has been estimated at Tk 140 crore.
Besides, Tk 4 crore has been estimated for repairing the 22-meter-long flood-broken Jagadishpur bridge. Also Tk 50 lakh has been estimated for repairing six approach roads.
Jagannatpur Upazila LGED Engineer Sohrab Hossain said, roads in the upazila have been damaged mostly because of two floods.
Already the damage cost list has been sent to the authorities concerned, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road mishaps claim 15 lives in nine districts
Commercial pineapple farming begins at Dashmina
Two die from snakebites
Four minors drown in Gopalganj, Cumilla
Debt burden grips Monpura fishermen
Jackfruit prices make growers happy in Rajshahi
3 females among 4 found dead
President of Gazipur Press Club Prof Masudul Huq


Latest News
Month of mourning begins Monday
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft