India now entering league of countries like US, UK: Modi

July 30: India is entering the league of nations like the US, UK and Singapore that are trend-setters in the shaping of global financial sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a function at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) near Gandhinagar in Gujarat soon after laying foundation stone for the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and inaugurating the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBC) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) IFSC (International Financial Service Centre) and SGX (Singapore Exchange Ltd) Connect platform.

"Today, in GIFT City, the foundation stone of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) headquarters building, has been laid. I believe, as grand as this building is in its architecture, it will also create unlimited opportunities to make India an economic superpower," he said. The Prime Minister said that IFSC will promote innovation and will be an enabler as well as a catalyst for growth. Institutions and platforms launched today will help 130 crore Indians to get connected with the modern global economy. "India is now entering the league of countries like the USA, UK and Singapore that are giving direction to global finance. I congratulate the people of this country for this achievement,'' he added. -HT











