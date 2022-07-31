Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pro-Sadr protesters occupy Iraq parliament again

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

BAGHDAD, July 30: Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr penetrated Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone" and occupied parliament on Saturday in a deepening political crisis.
It is the second time in days that Sadr supporters have forced their way in to the legislative chamber, months after elections that failed to lead to formation of a government.
Supporters of Sadr, who once led a militia against American and Iraqi government forces, oppose the recently announced candidacy of Mohammed al-Sudani, a pro-Iran bloc's pick for prime minister.
Demonstrators waved Iraqi flags and pictures of the cleric inside the legislature. They crowded the chamber where some sat at deputies' desks while others milled about, raising their mobile phones to film the occupation.
They entered after thousands of protesters had massed at the end of a bridge leading to the Green Zone before dozens pulled down concrete barriers protecting it and ran inside, an AFP photographer reported.
Security forces had fired tear gas near an entrance to the district, home to foreign embassies and other government buildings as well as parliament.
Some protesters on the bridge were injured and carried off by their fellow demonstrators.
"All the people are with you Sayyed Moqtada," the protesters chanted, using his title as a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US House passes assault rifle ban first time in decades
19 more perish, hundreds stranded in rain-hit Balochistan and KP
A boatman walks on a floating dock made of plastic cubes
Blinken, Lavrov hold 'frank' first talks since war in Ukraine
India now entering league of countries like US, UK: Modi
Pro-Sadr protesters occupy Iraq parliament again
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan


Latest News
Month of mourning begins Monday
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft