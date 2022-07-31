Gymnastics is a potential event: BOA president

BIRMINGHAM, July 30: The long queue outside the Arena Birmingham, is an indoor arena and sporting venue at central Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK), on the first day of the games showed how much the interest of Commonwealth Games generated among the British.

President of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PHD, BOA Secretary General Syed Shaed Reza and Bangladesh Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Advocate Abdur Rokib Montu visited various venues of the Games and exchanged greeting with the athletes in order to inspire them.

The BOA president and its Secretary General and Bangladesh Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission also witnessed the performance of the gymnasts at the Arena Birmingham.

The BOA officials also met the Bangladeshi journalists, who are in Birmingham to cover the Games and took in part photo session at the Arena Birmingham.

After watching the performance of the gymnasts, the BOA president said, emphasis should be placed on good coach and infrastructure to improve the standard of play.

He said gymnastics is a potential event in which it has a chance to improve. Good coach, infrastructural development and financial support are needed to get a good outcome from gymnastics, he added.

The BOA president said if investment can be made in gymnastics, it is possible to achieve a good result from this field. -BSS















