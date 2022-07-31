Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gymnastics is a potential event: BOA president

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

BIRMINGHAM, July 30: The long queue outside the Arena Birmingham, is an indoor arena and sporting venue at central Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK), on the first day of the games showed how much the interest of Commonwealth Games generated among the British.
President of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PHD, BOA Secretary General Syed Shaed Reza and Bangladesh Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Advocate Abdur Rokib Montu visited various venues of the Games and exchanged greeting with the athletes in order to inspire them.
The BOA president and its Secretary General and Bangladesh Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission also witnessed the performance of the gymnasts at the Arena Birmingham.
The BOA officials also met the Bangladeshi journalists, who are in Birmingham to cover the Games and took in part photo session at the Arena Birmingham.
After watching the performance of the gymnasts, the BOA president said, emphasis should be placed on good coach and infrastructure to improve the standard of play.
He said gymnastics is a potential event in which it has a chance to improve. Good coach, infrastructural development and financial support are needed to get a good outcome from gymnastics, he added.
The BOA president said if investment can be made in gymnastics, it is possible to achieve a good result from this field.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Laporte to miss start of Man City's title defence
Alcaraz eases into seventh semi-final of 2022
Titmus wins gold as Australia dominate Commonwealth pool
England's summer of love for the Lionesses reaches Euro 2022 finale
Ronaldo says he will play in ManU friendly against Rayo Vallecano
Gymnastics is a potential event: BOA president
Ashikur Rahman finishes 5th in 55-kg
Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket match


Latest News
Month of mourning begins tomorrow
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft