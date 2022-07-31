Ashikur Rahman finishes 5th in 55-kg

BIRMINGHAM, July 30: Bangladeshi weightlifter Ashikur Rahman Taj finished fifth in the men's 55-kg weight category weightlifting on the second day of ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Ashikur lifted 93 kilograms (KGs) in snatch and in Clean and Jerk he lifted 118kg, a total of 211 Kilograms.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Qasdan won the gold medal in the event lifting 49 kilograms by setting a games record.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar of India lifted just one kilogram short of Qasdan and bagged the silver, Dilanka Isuru Kumara Yodage of Sri Lanka lifted 225-kg to secure the bronze medal. -BSS











