Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:04 PM
No good news in swimming

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BIRMINGHAM, July 30: Though weightlifter Ashikur Rahman Taj showed his best success in weightlifting at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but the swimmers disappointed in swimming events.
On the second day (Saturday) of the games, two Bangladeshi swimmers Sonia Akhter Tumpa and Sukumar Rajbanshi disappointed in swimming events as the duo eliminated from the heat in their respective events.
Held at Birmingham's Sandwell Aquatics Center, Tumpa finished seventh out of eight participants in the 50m freestyle clocking 30.22 seconds. Overall she ranked 61th among the 68 competitors.
In the boys' 100m breaststroke, Sukumar Rajvanshi finished sixth out of eight participants with a time of 1.92 seconds. He placed 22nd among the 28 competitors in the Games.
Earlier on the day, Bangladeshi weightlifter Ashikur Rahman Taj finished fifth in the men's 55KG weight category weightlifting.
Ashikur lifted 93 KG in snatch and in clean and jerk to lift 118kg, a total of 211 Kilograms to finish fifth position among the eleven competitors.
Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Qasdan won the gold medal in this event lifting 249 KG by setting a games record.
Sanket Mahadev Sargar of India lifted just one KG short of Qasdan and bagged the silver, Dilanka Isuru Kumara Yodage of Sri Lanka lifted 225 KG to secure the bronze
medal.     -BSS


