Bangladesh U-16 beat Assam by 10 wickets in 3-day game

Bangladesh Under-16 team made a good start to their tour of Assam, a state of India, with a 10-wicket win over the hosts in the first three-day game at Amingaon Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Bangladesh indeed confirmed the victory inside two days despite the continuous interruption of the rain. Assam Under-16 team, which opted to bat first, were dismissed for 77 in their first innings with Eklavya Sharma hitting highest 25 while Prabhal Kalita made 12. Devraj Sharma who scored 10 was the other one to reach double digit figure. Bangladesh's Al Fahad snapped up four wickets for 17 runs while Saik Imtiaz and Sanjit Mojumder claimed three wickets apiece.

Bangladesh, however, though weren't good enough with willow, still got 80-run lead after being all out for 157 runs in their first innings. Hasanuzzaman struck 62 runs, smacking six fours and five sixes while Abdullah made 42. Debashis Sarkar contributed 23. Assam, however, were skittled out for 80 in their second innings, leaving Bangladesh a winning shot just to win the game.

Bangladesh's Samiun Bashir Ratul caused the havoc with four wickets for eight runs while Saad Islam Rajin, Saik Imtiaz and Azizul Hakim Tamim took two wickets apiece.

However, Jawad Abrar scored a boundary in the first ball to sail Bangladesh home.

The second and final three-dayer is scheduled for August 3-5 at the same venue while three one-day matches will be held on August 8, 11 and 13. -BSS











