Bangladesh pitted in India, Pakistan group

SAFF Women's Championship Bangladesh have been grouped along with defending champions India, Pakistan and Maldives in group A as the draw ceremony of SAFF Women's Championship-2022 held on Saturday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The group B consists with host Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Apart from the SAFF Women's Championship, the draw of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2022 was also held on Saturday. SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque Helal and BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag conducted the draw amidst a programme attended by journalists and officials of the participating member associations who were present via online.

ALL seven member associations of the federation taking part in the competition of SAFF Women's Championship scheduled to be held in Nepal from September 6-19 while the SAFF U-17 Championship, which will take place from September 5-14 in Sri Lanka, has six teams participating apart from Pakistan.

The group A of the SAFF U-17 Championship consists with host Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh while group B drawn with India, Nepal and Bhutan. -BSS












