Shohan's buck goes in vain as Bangladesh concede 17-run defeat



Bangladesh bowler Nasum Ahmed delivers during the first T20i cricket match played between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe, on July 30, 2022 at the Harare Sports Club. photo: AFP

Winning the toss Zimbabwe elected to bat first and posted a enormous 205 on the board for three. Wessly Madhevre and Silandar Raza were the architects of Zimbabwean skyscraper. Madhevre hammered visiting bowlers to hoard 67 off 46 with nine boundaries, who got retired hurt in the last over. Raza on the contrary, remained unbeaten on 65 off 26. He articulated 250 strike rated innings by seven fours and four sixes.

Hosts lost their opener Ragis Chakavba within powerplay overs as Chakabva was departed scoring eight runs while another opener and skipper Craig Ervine managed to score 21 off 18. Experienced batter Sean Williams had promulgated 33 off 19 before returning to the dugout hitting four boundaries backed by solitary over boundary.

Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for 50 runs while Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat picked the rest for 21 runs.

Chasing gigantic 206, Bangladesh lost opener Munim Shahriar in the very second over. Munim managed four off eight! Anamul Haque Bijoy then joined with Liton Das and the wicketkeeper batter duo stood valuable 58 runs partnership to keep the guests in the race before Liton's dismissal on 32 off 19 with six rope kissing shots while Bijoy's 26 off 27 opaque Bangladesh's possibility.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, batting at four, hammered home bowlers to pile up 37 off 25 with three fours and one six whereas Afif Hossain Dhrubo managed 10 off eight.

Skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan and experienced Mosaddek tried to rescue the team but the penultimate over off Richard Ngarava snatched the win from the paws of the Tigers. He picked up the wicket of Mosaddek giving away four runs only as Bangladesh had to hanker for 28 runs from the final over and were able to gather 10 to concede 17-run's defeat as the guests were 188 for six from stipulated 20 overs. Shohan remained unbeaten on 42 off 26 with one boundary but sent the ball out of the park four occasions.

Luke Junge claimed two wickets for Zimbabwe conceding 34 runs while Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Raza shared one wicket each.

Sikandar Raza named the Player of the match for his all-round performances.

The two sides will engage in the 2nd clash of the series today at the same venue at same time.













