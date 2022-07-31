Video
Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a public rally organised by Dhaka South City unit BNP in front of the National Press Club protesting against the ongoing load-shedding, mismanagement in the energy sector and the hikes in fuel and gas prices on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a public rally organised by Dhaka South City unit BNP in front of the National Press Club protesting against the ongoing load-shedding, mismanagement in the energy sector and the hikes in fuel and gas prices on Saturday. photo : Observer

Creating rumours is now the main task of BNP leaders, said Bangladesh Awami League in a post on its verified Facebook page.
The comment was posted in response to BNP's recent remarks over the state of country's forex reserve amid the ongoing austerity measures to deal with global headwinds.
"The party is living on the oxygen of rumours," the Facebook post reads.
The reserve of Bangladesh is now stable at $40 billion while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the reserve is not more than $16 billion, AL said.
"He (Fakhrul) may have said this to reduce the gap of $40 billion with $2 billion billion during the BNP era. Mirza Fakhrul does politics based on rumors and lies," reads the post.
The AL said any sensible citizen of the country can never support these rumours.
On Friday, Fakhrul said the government has not more than $16 billion in usable forex reserves in the country.
 "They are turning Bangladesh into a failed state. So, we can't give Awami League any more time and chance. The more they stay in power, the faster the destruction of the country will accelerate," the BNP leader said.      -UNB



