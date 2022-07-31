Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

350 sued over Thakurgaon UP polls violence

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

THAKURGAON, Jul 30: A case was filed against 350 people on Saturday over violence after announcement of election results of Bachor UP in Ranisankail Upazila of Thakurgaon when a nine-month old was shot dead allegedly in police firing.
The case was filed against 350 anonymous people at Ransankail Police Station upon receiving a complaint from the presiding officer of the polling center Md Khatibar Rahman.
On Wednesday evening, when results of Bachor UP election were announced at VF Junior High School polling center, supporters of a defeated candidate attacked police.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL
‘Mega’ corruption, plundering by govt behind load-shedding: Fakhrul
350 sued over Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Transparency, accountability of humanitarian assistance demanded in Sylhet
DU VC elected ACU council member again
Bus driver sent to jail
Covid: 3 more die, 349 new cases
Choosing the right trees for a changing climate


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]erbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft