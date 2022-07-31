350 sued over Thakurgaon UP polls violence

THAKURGAON, Jul 30: A case was filed against 350 people on Saturday over violence after announcement of election results of Bachor UP in Ranisankail Upazila of Thakurgaon when a nine-month old was shot dead allegedly in police firing.

The case was filed against 350 anonymous people at Ransankail Police Station upon receiving a complaint from the presiding officer of the polling center Md Khatibar Rahman.

On Wednesday evening, when results of Bachor UP election were announced at VF Junior High School polling center, supporters of a defeated candidate attacked police. -UNB











