Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Transparency, accountability of humanitarian assistance demanded in Sylhet

Civil society leaders urge for giving operational leadership to local NGOs

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Staff Correspondent

The Sylhet divisional leaders of BDCSO chapter have demanded transparency and accountability of humanitarian assistance in Sylhet. They have also demanded to give the operational leadership to local NGOs by limiting the roles of UN agencies and INGOs in only monitoring and technical assistance.
The demands were placed at a virtual press conference held on Saturday. Chairman BDCSO process of Sylhet division Tofazzel Hossain presented the welcome remark moderated by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST in the programme.
Among others, AKM Jashim Uddin, Director of ADAB, Gawher Nayeem Wahra, Secretary of Disaster Forum, Babul Akhter, coordinator of ADAB Sylhet, Abul Kalam Azad, Executive Director of AWARD, Badrul Islam, Executive Director of JASHIS, Badrul Akter, scretary of ADAB in Sylhet, Sazzadur Rahman of PODDHA Sylhet and Md Jobair of Shatadol Sylhet also spoke at the programme.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that there should be transparent and competitive policy on the UN CERF fund disbursement. This time it's US$5 million as announced by UN emergency relief coordinator. The fund should not be only for UN agencies, Red Cross and big national NGOs like previous practice. There are US$2.5 million has already been raised by UN and there is little disclosure of INGO funding.
He urged that there should be policy on sustainable and accountable local civil society building in Sylhet, fund should be disbursed through open, competitive and transparent practice.
Nayeem Gowhar Wahra urged government to depute a senior official as a relief commissioner in Sylhet and Sunamganj for relief coordination.
He also urged all UN agencies and NGOs to inform about their funds and plan to the UNOs and DCs in Sylhet. This assistance should be considered as a people's right not as a charity.
AKM Jashim Uddin said that in view of the Grand Bargain commitment, UN and INGOs should consider allocation of at least 25 per cent funds to the local NGOs.
Abul Kalam Azad said there are several advantages of working with local NGOs, especially they know how to reach remote area, manage the operation in low cost and they have regular contact with administration who are involved with coordination. For long term solution they have the best ideas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL
‘Mega’ corruption, plundering by govt behind load-shedding: Fakhrul
350 sued over Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Transparency, accountability of humanitarian assistance demanded in Sylhet
DU VC elected ACU council member again
Bus driver sent to jail
Covid: 3 more die, 349 new cases
Choosing the right trees for a changing climate


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft