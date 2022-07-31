Transparency, accountability of humanitarian assistance demanded in Sylhet

The Sylhet divisional leaders of BDCSO chapter have demanded transparency and accountability of humanitarian assistance in Sylhet. They have also demanded to give the operational leadership to local NGOs by limiting the roles of UN agencies and INGOs in only monitoring and technical assistance.

The demands were placed at a virtual press conference held on Saturday. Chairman BDCSO process of Sylhet division Tofazzel Hossain presented the welcome remark moderated by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST in the programme.

Among others, AKM Jashim Uddin, Director of ADAB, Gawher Nayeem Wahra, Secretary of Disaster Forum, Babul Akhter, coordinator of ADAB Sylhet, Abul Kalam Azad, Executive Director of AWARD, Badrul Islam, Executive Director of JASHIS, Badrul Akter, scretary of ADAB in Sylhet, Sazzadur Rahman of PODDHA Sylhet and Md Jobair of Shatadol Sylhet also spoke at the programme.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that there should be transparent and competitive policy on the UN CERF fund disbursement. This time it's US$5 million as announced by UN emergency relief coordinator. The fund should not be only for UN agencies, Red Cross and big national NGOs like previous practice. There are US$2.5 million has already been raised by UN and there is little disclosure of INGO funding.

He urged that there should be policy on sustainable and accountable local civil society building in Sylhet, fund should be disbursed through open, competitive and transparent practice.

Nayeem Gowhar Wahra urged government to depute a senior official as a relief commissioner in Sylhet and Sunamganj for relief coordination.

He also urged all UN agencies and NGOs to inform about their funds and plan to the UNOs and DCs in Sylhet. This assistance should be considered as a people's right not as a charity.

AKM Jashim Uddin said that in view of the Grand Bargain commitment, UN and INGOs should consider allocation of at least 25 per cent funds to the local NGOs.

Abul Kalam Azad said there are several advantages of working with local NGOs, especially they know how to reach remote area, manage the operation in low cost and they have regular contact with administration who are involved with coordination. For long term solution they have the best ideas.











