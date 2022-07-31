DU VC elected ACU council member again

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman was elected Council Member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) for the 2nd time.

Earlier in July 2019 he was elected for the first time Council Member of ACU for 3-year tenure. UK based ACU authorities elected him for the 2nd time consecutively for his outstanding contribution to the ACU.

Besides, Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman has been invited to attend the next ACU Council Meeting to be held on November 23-24, 2022 in London. He has cordially accepted this invitation.

Akhtaruzzaman virtually attended ACU Council Meeting held on July 28. He spoke on various issues of Council Meeting Agenda especially on 'The Road to 2030', 'Safeguarding and Serious Incident Report' and 'Risk Register & Risk Management Policy'. He also emphasized on enhancing various scholarships of higher education and strengthening network among Commonwealth Universities.













