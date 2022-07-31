Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sexual Assault On Running Bus

Bus driver sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Court Correspondent

Arrested Mahbubur Rahman, a bus driver of Bikash Paribahan, who was accused of sexually harassing a college student on a running bus in Dhaka's Azimpur area, was sent to jail.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda sent him jail on Saturday after Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Azimpur police outpost Asibuzzaman Asif produced the accused driver after a one-day remand.
The victim boarded a bus of Bikash paribahan to reach Azimpur from Dhanmondi around 8:40pm on July 24. At one point, she fell asleep in the bus. Around 9:10pm, the victim felt that someone was touching her body. She woke up and found the bus was deserted and the helper of the bus was sitting next to her.
The helper grasped the victim's mouth when she tried to cry for help. She stood up and asked the driver to stop the bus. Finally, the victim jumped off the running bus to escape.
The helper of the bus,   Kawsar Ahmed was arrested   from Dhaka's Ashulia on Thursday afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL
‘Mega’ corruption, plundering by govt behind load-shedding: Fakhrul
350 sued over Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Transparency, accountability of humanitarian assistance demanded in Sylhet
DU VC elected ACU council member again
Bus driver sent to jail
Covid: 3 more die, 349 new cases
Choosing the right trees for a changing climate


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft