Bus driver sent to jail

Arrested Mahbubur Rahman, a bus driver of Bikash Paribahan, who was accused of sexually harassing a college student on a running bus in Dhaka's Azimpur area, was sent to jail.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda sent him jail on Saturday after Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Azimpur police outpost Asibuzzaman Asif produced the accused driver after a one-day remand.

The victim boarded a bus of Bikash paribahan to reach Azimpur from Dhanmondi around 8:40pm on July 24. At one point, she fell asleep in the bus. Around 9:10pm, the victim felt that someone was touching her body. She woke up and found the bus was deserted and the helper of the bus was sitting next to her.

The helper grasped the victim's mouth when she tried to cry for help. She stood up and asked the driver to stop the bus. Finally, the victim jumped off the running bus to escape.

The helper of the bus, Kawsar Ahmed was arrested from Dhaka's Ashulia on Thursday afternoon.













