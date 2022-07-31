Covid: 3 more die, 349 new cases

Three more people died from Covid, and 349 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Saturday.

While the country's total fatalities reached 29,288, the new number took its caseload to 2,004,892, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate rose to 6.64 per cent from Friday's 5.84 as 5,256 samples were tested.

Of the deceased, two were men and one woman; two of them were from Dhaka division and another was from Sylhet division. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.84 percent from Friday's 96.82 per cent. -UNB













