Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:03 PM
Choosing the right trees for a changing climate

Tree selection and planning are important

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Just as climate change has damaged over 10 million hectares of forests in the Canadian province of British Columbia, it is killing trees in cities too.
In urban environments, trees are threatened by heat-waves and lack of rain, both predicted to increase in coming decades. Towns and cities are often home to a great diversity of trees, including those with a high tolerance of climate extremes, but species' selection criteria and climate-risk assessments are poorly documented, say environmentalists.
Urban forests are made up of trees, shrubs and other plants grown in streetscapes, parks and greenways, as well as already existing native vegetation.
They benefit humans by reducing heat, absorbing air pollution, providing homes for wildlife, and improving health, experts say.
These forests surround built environments, such as concrete structures, streets, pedestrian walkways and bike paths, all of which amplify the effects of climate warming. People also enjoy looking at trees, which is important.
Although urban forests are affected by climate change, they are also critical in making our cities livable and resilient to climate change. For example, planting and preserving trees, particularly large ones, can help reduce urban heat by shading buildings and pavements.
Many cities around the world are now building resilience through urban greening, as governments and communities gain a better understanding of the changing climate.
However, climate projections have not been readily accessible or widely used in urban landscape planning. Increases in tree canopy cover need to be planned decades in advance due to their slow growth.
Urban forests are typically closely stewarded and managed - including by watering through periods of drought - combating some of the negative effects of climate change. This can help some tree species to survive in regions where they would not naturally occur.
We need to choose the right trees for the right location. Identifying and quantifying what leads to poor growth or death can optimise resources and minimise financial losses for local governments and residents. To maintain sustainable urban forests in a changing climate, it will be necessary to improve our knowledge of urban plants' heat and drought tolerance, along with efficient maintenance of urban plantings and detailed monitoring through time.
The trees left to protect the hotter cities of the future will depend on the planning actions we make today.


