BSMMU VC urges awareness, not panic, over monkeypox

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed advised to be careful in advance so that monkeypox does not spread in the country.

So far 17,000 monkeypox patients have been identified around the world, but no one has been infected with the virus in Bangladesh. Even the country is not in a scary situation so far.

He advised about monkeypox virus in a press conference on Saturday at Shaheed Doctor Milton Hall of the university. At this time, the preparation of BSMMU to deal with the virus was also mentioned.

Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Despite the presence of monkeypox in the country, it is necessary to take precautionary measures. In case of entry through the border, people coming from abroad need to be checked. If anyone seems suspicious, they should be isolated. In this case, BSMMU is ready to treat the patients, he said.

Regarding the monkeypox virus, he said, 'In 1958, this virus was first detected in the body of a monkey in the laboratory. In 1970, the virus was named monkeypox. There are two strains of the virus. Of these, the Congo Basin strain is more virulent than the West African strain. The virus is transmitted from animal to animal and from animal to human. Human-to-human transmission is considered the most dangerous medium."

Referring to the cause of monkeypox infection, he said, "The virus can spread through direct contact. It can also be transmitted by respiratory droplets or short-distance, long-term contact. One can also become infected through close physical contact with another person infected with monkeypox, with multiple partners seen as a major factor."

"Some 74 per cent of the patients identified so far are used to polygamy," said Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed adding that 26 per cent of patients are HIV positive. Besides, 90 per cent of patients are children under 15 years of age. Stopping smallpox vaccination may be one of the reasons. This vaccine provides 85 per cent protection against monkeypox.

He said, "Complications seen in cases of monkeypox include permanent lesions, disfigured scars, secondary bacterial infection, bronchopneumonia, respiratory distress, , corneal ulceration, blindness. Feverish illness is accompanied by chills, sweating, severe headache, backache, loss of appetite, shortness of breath and cough." BSMMU Vice-Chancellor suggested some precautionary measures to be taken to avoid the virus. These include avoiding contact with infected or suspected animals, keeping a safe distance from animal droppings, scratches, saliva or urine. Hospitalize the infected patient and treat with isolation or quarantine until all wounds are healed. Vaccination of adults at high risk and avoid rumors or panic and seek expert advice.













