Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Quader sees BNP’s call for movement to topple govt as delirious talk

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP's call for movement to oust the government is nothing but a delirious talk.
"BNP could not wage any movement to free their party chairperson. Now they are talking about ousting the government through movement. This is nothing but absurd comments," he said while briefing reporters on the contemporary political issues at his official residence.
Quader said BNP's own leaders and workers have become frustrated over the party's call for movement to oust the government.
About BNP's call to people to wake up, he said the people remain awake and none is sleeping rather the BNP leaders themselves are in deep sleep.
He said the BNP leaders utter high-sounding words as they would have to say something.
Everyone knows about BNP's capability in reality, he said.
About BNP's comments over throwing away AL by just pushing, he said Awami League was not born using the gun barrel rather its root is in very deep in this soil.
BNP remains too far from the people's expectations and their position is very vulnerable to people, he added.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Creating rumours now the main task of BNP leaders: AL
‘Mega’ corruption, plundering by govt behind load-shedding: Fakhrul
350 sued over Thakurgaon UP polls violence
Transparency, accountability of humanitarian assistance demanded in Sylhet
DU VC elected ACU council member again
Bus driver sent to jail
Covid: 3 more die, 349 new cases
Choosing the right trees for a changing climate


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft