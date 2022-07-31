Video
Ex-medical rep donates Tk 50 lakh for cancer patients

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Quazi Mohammad Ali

Quazi Mohammad Ali

Quazi Mohammad Ali, 80, a retired professional created a rare instance of philanthropy by donating his hard earned money to a welfare association through a Waqf fund for treatment of juvenile cancer patients.
During his long nearly 40 years of service in a multinational pharmaceutical company he saved money to help patients, especially those who cannot afford the treatment of cancer, which killed his mother Hosne Ara Begum, when he had started his career in 1960s. Meanwhile some of his relatives including a niece also died of cancer. The deaths, including that of his mother imbued him to do something for the cancer patients.
"I determined to help the poor juvenile cancer patients, who cannot afford treatment and medicines to recover. If a young cancer start getting treatment, there is a chance that he or she may live beyond 60 and live normal life." He said.
To implement his endeavour, Quazi Mohammad Ali started to create a fund, and accordingly throughout his long career he set aside small amounts of money, saving a portion of his regular living cost adopting hard austerity slashing his daily expenses. He started saving part of his cost of living in earthen pots, and family vaults. At one stage when the saved amount took a shape of big cash, he opened a bank account and started depositing more amounts.
As the amount became a bit larger in 2000, following saving at home for the last 20 years, he opened a saving account against Quazi and Hosne Foundation named after his late parents. To add more profits to the account, he chose a side business of giving loan to the required mediocre businesses from the fund on certain interests, which were credited to the amount regularly.
When the amount soared to Tk 50 lakh Mohammad Ali opened a Waqf account with Social Islami Bank Limited, GEC Moor Brach, Chattogram in March last year. Waqf account cannot be withdrawn by anyone including the donor, but the benefits of the account can be utilised by authorised hospitals of welfare associations to serve the poor and needy
people,
Earlier he made an agreement with the Chattogram Medical Patients Welfare Association (CMPWA) to utilize the interest money worth aroun Tk 4.0 lakh to be available from the Waqf fund for the treatment of the cancer patients, below 18 years of age.
CMPWA General Secretary Obhijit Saha said: "I was thrilled, but did not believe, when Mr. Mohammad Ali came and expressed his desire to donate TK 50 lakh to the association. However, ultimately he has taught the society that being not rich one can do a big thing for the needy people of the country, saving something from the day to day expenses.
Mohammad Ali said during his regular visit to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital as pharmaceutical sales representatives, he witnessed how the patients suffered and languished on the hospital beds for being unable to buy required medicines. He said the plight of the poor patients hurt his inner feeling and prodded him to save the mount in the long span of 41 years. He said he had no buildings, or flats and even a car, but still he is happy that he could save a small amount for the cancer patients. He said he will not live long, but when young cancer patients would recover after treatment funded from the fund that he created, his soul would be at peace.
Quazi Mohammad Ali after obtaining B. Sc degree from Chittagong Government College in 1966 he joined erstwhile Pfizer (East Pakistan) Laboratories Limited as a Professional Services Officer in 1966. After a successful career spanning 39 years, he retired from job as Sales Manager of Renata Limited (formerly Pfizer Limited) in 2005.
Belonging to remote Farhadabad village of Fatikchhari upazila, Chattogram, Mohammad Ali, now lives at his paternal building at Hamzarbagh of Muradpur in Chattogram city.







