Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Austerity measures, BB's control paying dividend'

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has said the austerity measures initiated by the government and the central banks to rein in a bullish trend of import since the beginning of the second half of last fiscal year are paying dividends as import costs have shrunk to $6 billion from over $8 billion a month.
Goods worth $83.68 billion, or $6.97 billion average per month, were imported into Bangladesh through letters of credit (LCs), in the recently concluded fiscal year, which is a massive 46 per cent jump from the previous fiscal year, according to updated import data released by Bangladesh Bank last week.
Importers in Bangladesh had opened LCs worth $92.23 billion, or $7.68 billion average per month, to import goods in the fiscal year 2021-22, which is 37.59 per cent more than the previous fiscal year.
"It [imports] used to be $8 billion a month, which came down to $7 billion last month and $6 billion this month. I believe our issues will be resolved pretty soon," he said while speaking to journalists after a meeting with a visiting delegation team of Uzbekistan at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday.
"The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] took proactive initiatives to protect the economy in pandemic times and she did the same when the dollar prices began skyrocketing. Alongside, Bangladesh Bank has taken initiatives to reduce imports at the right time."
Salman, a top industrialist, believes Dhaka's attempt to secure a $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, is a part of the process.
He also said the greenback is strengthening against all currencies due to the US Federal Reserve's policy reversal of raising the interest rate, which Salman believes will hurt the American economy in the long run.
"The Fed [Federal Reserve] is raising the interest rate to avoid a recession. I don't think it will help [the American economy] in the end. They could go into recession by raising interest rates. We're already seeing signs of that. The bullish trend of soaring dollar prices will stabilise by the end of this year," Salman projected.
Bangladesh taka has been on a freefall against US dollars since April as soon as the information of a depleted foreign exchange reserve came out.
As soon as the economy picked up after the post-pandemic reopening, the import costs soared massively and the depletion took place due to a large gap between the amounts paid for imports through letters of credit and the cumulative inflow of foreign exchanges via exports and remittances.
For the first couple of months, the central bank imposed tight controls on the dollar exchange rate, with a system called "managed exchange rate or floor rate." But eventually, it backed off and reintroduced a floating exchange rate system.
However, the increase in the US dollar prices has essentially kept the rate of the taka being devalued, even with the reinstatement of the floating system.      -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Profits at ExxonMobil, Chevron skyrocket with oil prices
Ex-medical rep donates Tk 50 lakh for cancer patients
'Austerity measures, BB's control paying dividend'
BD eyes to hit vast Russian market despite slowdown
Primary Dealers BD holds board, bi-monthly meetings
Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference
BD excellent potential market for US exports: State Dept
Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft