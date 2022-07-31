BD eyes to hit vast Russian market despite slowdown

Russian apparel market amounts to US $ 38 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow annually by 2.75 per cent (CAGR 2022-2026), as per Statista.

Bangladesh, in particular, seems to be making the most of the opportunities on offer there. The country's apparel exports to Russia went up by 45.25 per cent in 2021 to US $ 687.81 million from what was US $ 473.54 million a year before, reports Apparel Resources.

Further, in the first eight months of the current financial year (July to February), Bangladesh's earnings from apparel export to Russia stood at US $ 482.23 million, translating to average monthly earning of US $ 60.15 million.

However, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine seems to be eventually slowing things down.

Between March and May, earnings from apparel exports to Russian market declined to US $ 27.05 million per month, totalling to US $ 81.17 million even though earnings from apparel shipment during the July-May period showed a 4.32 per cent year-on-year growth to US $ 562.40 billion.

If industry insiders are to be believed, it was primarily due to the shipments made before the war begun.

Ships carrying apparel consignments getting stuck in various ports in the initial days of the war in face of restrictions and the all-pervasive confusion over payment mechanism after the SWIFT ban against Russian banks came into effect, which is getting sorted out now slowly and steadily, are the two main reasons for this slowdown and hold up in shipments, say industry insiders.

Take the case of Shahidul Islam, the Managing Director of Rupa Group, who exports knit items like sweaters, polo shirts and T-shirts to Russia worth around US $ 2 million a year, but is not very hopeful of reaching the US $ 2 million mark this year, let alone cross it with only five months left in 2022, and the war raging on.

What's more, Shahidul has had to exercise utmost caution while shipping to Russia, considering the risks involved.

Another name in this regard is Fatullah-based Young 4 Ever Textile, which ships knitwear products like T-shirts and polo shirts worth more than US $ 1 million to Russia yearly.

Even though the Russian buyers, until now, had been interested in placing work orders with Young 4 Ever Textile, the Managing Director of the company Rajiv Chowdhury is very careful taking orders from the Russian buyers in view of the continuing war and its implications on business.











