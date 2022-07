Primary Dealers BD holds board, bi-monthly meetings

"50th Board of Directors and 69th Bi-monthly meeting of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL)" organised by Mercantile Bank Limited in Hotel Purbani of Dilkusha recently, says a press release.Chairman of PDBL Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited presided the meeting. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd., Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd., Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, MD and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd., Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, MD & CEO of South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce Bank Ltd., attended the meeting. Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of Mercantile Bank, Head of Treasury and dealers of different PD banks were also present in the meeting.