Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference

Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:02 PM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

The "Half Yearly Business Review Conference-2022" of Mercantile Bank Ltd    was held at Bank's Head Office on virtual platform on Saturday. The Head of 151 branches, In-charge of 25 Uposhakhas, Zonal Heads and Head of Divisions participated in the conference. Morshed Alam M.P., Chairman of the board of directors of the bank was the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference, says a press release.
A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal directors spoke as special guests on the occasion.
Bank's Chairman thanked the heads of branches, Uposhakhas and divisions for their courageous presence facing Corona Pandemic to ensure banking services. He expected that the executives and officers of the bank could devote themselves to uphold the bank to the top with innovative thinking and persevering effort. He also delivered a strategic work plan to reach the bank's expected business target for the rest of the year with effective and efficient management.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd. advised the Executives & Officers to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking. He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make it an "Enlightened Bank".
Besides this, the CEO suggested his teammates to reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services to the customers. He also emphasizes to use the Bank's own Digital Banking app 'MBL Rainbow' for all kind of banking services.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury DMDs were also present. Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank moderated the Business Session.


