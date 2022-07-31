

Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B

The event held at the head office of Nagad, one of the country's largest mobile money services, on Thursday last, says a press release.

Nagad has taken several initiatives on World Hepatitis Day, to protect its employees from the disease. Hepatitis-B vaccinations were provided to all Nagad employees as part of the initiative. On this date, more than a hundred employees of the organization have been vaccinated.

The event was attended by Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, Niaz Morshed Elite, Executive Director of Nagad, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad, Shaharear Sayeed, Director - Human Resources & Administration of Nagad along with other officials of Nagad Limited.

Earlier, on July 26, 'My Doctor', the healthcare partner of Nagad, conducted an awareness-raising workshop for all head office personnel. Employees have been educated about the severity of the hepatitis virus, its repercussions, and preventative measures throughout the session.

Hepatitis is a fatal virus that can be transferred through water and blood transfusions. Among these, Hepatitis B and C are the most hazardous. Vaccination against Hepatitis B has been taking place worldwide to prevent this deadly disease. On Hepatitis Day, individuals are also encouraged to avoid contracting this virus through various campaigns. Nagad has organized the campaign as part of a global awareness initiative.

As part of this campaign, the organization held the hepatitis vaccination program on Thursday afternoon while all interested employees were given the first dose. The remaining two doses will be administered in the same manner at Nagad's Head office in due course. Joining the program, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad said: "We provide our employees with health insurance and round-the-clock health care. As a part of this, we have taken the initiative to raise awareness about World Hepatitis Day. Additionally, this vaccination program is designed to protect the health and safety of our workforce."

Nagad offers all employees free health care facilities through 'My Doctor' where employees of Nagad can obtain healthcare at any time by simply dialing the hotline. In addition, 'My Doctor' consultants provide medical services inside the Nagad head office at specific hours.

Previously, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagad offered a special financial incentive to enhance employee protection operations. As a part of the initiative, the employees who were infected with Covid-19 received a BDT 5 lac treatment package each from the company. In addition to full-time and half-time employees, this initiative also covered Nagad 'Uddoktas'.











Marking World Hepatitis Day, Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service arm Nagad held an awareness workshop and vaccination campaign to ensure its employees' health safety.The event held at the head office of Nagad, one of the country's largest mobile money services, on Thursday last, says a press release.Nagad has taken several initiatives on World Hepatitis Day, to protect its employees from the disease. Hepatitis-B vaccinations were provided to all Nagad employees as part of the initiative. On this date, more than a hundred employees of the organization have been vaccinated.The event was attended by Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, Niaz Morshed Elite, Executive Director of Nagad, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer of Nagad, Shaharear Sayeed, Director - Human Resources & Administration of Nagad along with other officials of Nagad Limited.Earlier, on July 26, 'My Doctor', the healthcare partner of Nagad, conducted an awareness-raising workshop for all head office personnel. Employees have been educated about the severity of the hepatitis virus, its repercussions, and preventative measures throughout the session.Hepatitis is a fatal virus that can be transferred through water and blood transfusions. Among these, Hepatitis B and C are the most hazardous. Vaccination against Hepatitis B has been taking place worldwide to prevent this deadly disease. On Hepatitis Day, individuals are also encouraged to avoid contracting this virus through various campaigns. Nagad has organized the campaign as part of a global awareness initiative.As part of this campaign, the organization held the hepatitis vaccination program on Thursday afternoon while all interested employees were given the first dose. The remaining two doses will be administered in the same manner at Nagad's Head office in due course. Joining the program, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad said: "We provide our employees with health insurance and round-the-clock health care. As a part of this, we have taken the initiative to raise awareness about World Hepatitis Day. Additionally, this vaccination program is designed to protect the health and safety of our workforce."Nagad offers all employees free health care facilities through 'My Doctor' where employees of Nagad can obtain healthcare at any time by simply dialing the hotline. In addition, 'My Doctor' consultants provide medical services inside the Nagad head office at specific hours.Previously, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagad offered a special financial incentive to enhance employee protection operations. As a part of the initiative, the employees who were infected with Covid-19 received a BDT 5 lac treatment package each from the company. In addition to full-time and half-time employees, this initiative also covered Nagad 'Uddoktas'.