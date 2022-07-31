Vivo official sponsor for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand announced its partnership with the most prominent international football tournament, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as the Official Sponsor.

vivo has been the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup since 2017 for two editions. This year, the tournament will take place in Qatar from 21 November, 2022 to create an unforgettable experience with football fans worldwide, says a press release.

Through this partnership, vivo will leverage its rights to the FIFA World CupTM, including the Official Emblem, Official Brand Identities, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans globally. Looking ahead, vivo strives to grow internationally by creating immersive customer experiences and advancing its groundbreaking smartphone technology.

Expressing excitement on the partnership, Duke, Managing Director said, "This collaboration with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a defining moment for vivo. Football, termed as the 'Beautiful Game' has the power to bring joy to billions around the world and bring them together regardless of their age, race, gender and culture."

"Indeed, it has a truly global reach - it has the ability to influence and inspire billions around the world, making the iconic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 an ideal stage for vivo, as we expand our presence across more than 60 countries and regions across the globe.

"This partnership reflects our inherent value of promoting sports that help inspire joy among millions and provide a unique experience for consumers worldwide."

Since its debut in South Asia, vivo's focus and commitment have been about making superb product experiences available to local customers. It has seen rapid market growth share due to its localized product and marketing strategies. vivo will continue putting users at the center and constantly innovating to deliver pioneering smartphone technologies.











