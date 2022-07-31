Italian energy giant Eni reports booming profits

MILAN, July 30: Italian energy giant Eni said Friday that its profits sky-rocketed in the second quarter as energy prices soared in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Eni said in a statement that bottom-line net profit increased 15-fold to 3.81 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the period from April to June.

Second-quarter sales were up 94 percent, the statement said.

Both figures exceeded analysts' expectations.

At an underlying level, too, operating profit more than doubled to 5.84 billion euros, "driven by the favourable commodity price environment, strong refining margins and the focus on cost management", Eni said.

Like the rest of the sector, Eni has profited from soaring oil and gas prices linked to the global recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The only shadow on the second-quarter results was that Eni's production of hydrocarbons fell by one percent to 1.57 million barrels a day. -AFP











