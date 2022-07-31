

bKash launches talent hunt, tech dev for students

Through this competitive programme, they will be hired from different campuses through a rigorous process and developed with first-hand learning opportunities, says a press release.

This flagship recruitment and development program of bKash has recently been launched with a 'Recruitment Test' at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) campus. More than 350 students participated in its first phase. Before the test, Mozammel Haque, Head of Software Research and Engineering and Intekhab Sadekin, Head of Solution Architecture and Planning of bKash conducted a seminar titled 'Technology and Beyond'.

Among others, R. Tareque Moudud, Director of Office and Placement of AIUB; Dr. Dip Nandi, Faculty of Science and Technology Director of AIUB; and Sayeed Nasir, Head of Organizational Development and Employee Relations of bKash were present at the event.

Gradually, bKash will provide direct employment opportunities to technology and engineering graduates from other university campuses through the 'bTechWhiz' flagship program in the same process. Students selected in the campus recruitment test under this programme will go through few other phases of recruitment process and finally get the opportunity to work in the Product and Technology team.

After joining bKash, each of them will get the opportunity to enrich and develop their skills under a specific mentor through specific assignments and specialized training.

It is mentionable that bKash conducts Management Trainee (MT) program 'GenNext Leader' for university students to help them attain maximum career growth. bKash also provides students with hands-on work experience by conducting paid internship program 'bNext'.

According to the Campus Track Survey 2021 conducted by internationally renowned research organization Nielsen, bKash has been ranked as the number 1 'Employer of Choice' in 2021 among 53 multinational and local organizations across all sectors for the second year in a row.











bKash, country's largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider, has launched talent hunt and development programme 'bTechWhiz' for the technology and relevant students.Through this competitive programme, they will be hired from different campuses through a rigorous process and developed with first-hand learning opportunities, says a press release.This flagship recruitment and development program of bKash has recently been launched with a 'Recruitment Test' at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) campus. More than 350 students participated in its first phase. Before the test, Mozammel Haque, Head of Software Research and Engineering and Intekhab Sadekin, Head of Solution Architecture and Planning of bKash conducted a seminar titled 'Technology and Beyond'.Among others, R. Tareque Moudud, Director of Office and Placement of AIUB; Dr. Dip Nandi, Faculty of Science and Technology Director of AIUB; and Sayeed Nasir, Head of Organizational Development and Employee Relations of bKash were present at the event.Gradually, bKash will provide direct employment opportunities to technology and engineering graduates from other university campuses through the 'bTechWhiz' flagship program in the same process. Students selected in the campus recruitment test under this programme will go through few other phases of recruitment process and finally get the opportunity to work in the Product and Technology team.After joining bKash, each of them will get the opportunity to enrich and develop their skills under a specific mentor through specific assignments and specialized training.It is mentionable that bKash conducts Management Trainee (MT) program 'GenNext Leader' for university students to help them attain maximum career growth. bKash also provides students with hands-on work experience by conducting paid internship program 'bNext'.According to the Campus Track Survey 2021 conducted by internationally renowned research organization Nielsen, bKash has been ranked as the number 1 'Employer of Choice' in 2021 among 53 multinational and local organizations across all sectors for the second year in a row.