Banglalink introduces monetisation on Toffee



State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak (3rd from left) attends as the chief guest an event organized by Banglalink to introduce monetisation on its Toffee platform at a city hotel recently.

Three hundred content creators from all over Bangladesh participated in the event.

Toffee introduced the monetisation opportunity on its user-generated content platform for content creators.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event as the chief guest.

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink, said: "Along with expanding the fastest 4G network across the country, we are now focusing on bringing quality digital services and enhancing them with advanced features."

"I am confident that Toffee's monetisation facility will empower young content creators by opening up earning opportunities for them." -UNB











Telecom operator Banglalink has introduced monetisation on its Toffee platform at "Toffee Con," an assembly of popular content creators, at a hotel in Dhaka recently.Three hundred content creators from all over Bangladesh participated in the event.Toffee introduced the monetisation opportunity on its user-generated content platform for content creators.State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event as the chief guest.Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink, said: "Along with expanding the fastest 4G network across the country, we are now focusing on bringing quality digital services and enhancing them with advanced features.""I am confident that Toffee's monetisation facility will empower young content creators by opening up earning opportunities for them." -UNB