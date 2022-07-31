Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European, US stocks rise despite latest inflation data

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW YORK, July 30: Despite fresh data showing the persistence of inflation, European stocks advanced following a better-than-expected GDP report, while Wall Street stock were boosted by solid earnings from Amazon, ExxonMobil and others.
The EU's official data agency said the 19-country eurozone's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, far stronger than expected by analysts.
While Eurostat data also showed that inflation in the single-currency area hit yet another new record of 8.9 percent in July, markets were cheered by the growth figure.
Frankfurt rose 1.5 percent and Paris climbed 1.7 percent.
Countries reliant on tourism showed better-than-expected resilience, with growth in France and Spain gaining strength as visitors took advantage of unrestricted travel to the world's top destinations.
Nevertheless, analysts warned that the tourism boost would be short-lived and said all countries faced a huge challenge to sustain growth in the second half of the year.
"The stronger-than-expected GDP data... do not alter the fact that a deepening energy crisis, soaring inflation and rising interest rates are likely to push the region into recession later this year," said Andrew Kenningham, economist at Capital Economics.
Wall Street stocks, meanwhile, rallied for a third straight day.
The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 4,130.29, up 1.4 percent for the day and 4.3 percent for the week.
Investors shrugged off the latest indicator of US inflation, as government data showed the personal consumption expenditures price index jumped 1.0 percent in June compared to May, outpacing income gains, which rose just 0.6 percent.
Stocks have risen the last three days, digesting the Federal Reserve's second straight 75 basis point increase and negative GDP data suggesting a heightened risk of a US recession.
"The Fed has a clear path to continue with aggressive hikes, but many are still thinking they'll be inclined to go at only a half point in September," said Oanda's Edward Moya.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Profits at ExxonMobil, Chevron skyrocket with oil prices
Ex-medical rep donates Tk 50 lakh for cancer patients
'Austerity measures, BB's control paying dividend'
BD eyes to hit vast Russian market despite slowdown
Primary Dealers BD holds board, bi-monthly meetings
Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference
BD excellent potential market for US exports: State Dept
Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft