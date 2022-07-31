Video
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:01 PM
Malawi claims $300b in mining taxes from US firm

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

July 30: Malawi is claiming over $300 billion from United States company Columbia Gem House for unpaid taxes on minerals extracted from the country and exported to the United States, the attorney general told AFP Friday.
A July 26 letter from Malawi's attorney general Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to Columbia Gem House accused the firm of evading duty on sales of rubies and sapphires mined at its Chimwadzulo Mine in Ntcheu, Malawi from 2008.
In an interview with AFP on Friday, Nyirenda confirmed he authored the claim letter.
"I confirm, it's from me," he said.
In the letter, Nyirenda alleges Nyala Mines Limited, a Columbia Gem House subsidiary, paid taxes of just $600 against projected $24 billion revenues from their Malawian operation.
He demanded the company pay Malawi's government $309,600,000,000 in taxes.
"Nyala Mines Limited and Columbia Gem House breached (the law) when they failed to disclose all income realised from the investment and when they engaged in trade mispricing and improper transfer pricing techniques," the letter reads.
Nyirenda said Malawi could seek to prosecute Nyala Mines Limited and Columbia Gem House and their officers, along with anyone implicated in tax evasion or export fraud schemes.    -AFP


