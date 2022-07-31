

ICMAB Khulna holds daylong course on IPO

ICMAB President Mr. Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the training programme as Chief Guest. Secretary of ICMAB A. K. M. Kamruzzaman was present as special guest. ICMAB Khulna Branch Chairman Ashok Kumar Debnath presided over the event.

The training programme deals in detail with various pre and post market entry points. Secretary of ICMAB Dhaka Branch Council Mr. Md. Nazrul Islam FCMA were present as resource person in the training programme.

Senior officials of various banks and financial institutions and various commercial institutions of Khulna region participated in the training program. Besides, the students of ICMAB Khulna branch also participated in the said training program. Vice Chairman of ICMAB Khulna Branch AKM Niamul Haqu, Secretary Abdul Motaleb, Treasurer Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh and fellow and associate members of ICMAB Khulna region were also present in the opening ceremony. Abdul Motaleb, Secretary of ICMAB Khulna Branch conducted the opening and closing ceremony of the training programme.











A day-long training programme titled "Pre-IPO documentation and Post IPO compliances" was held in the conference room of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) Khulna Branch on Friday.ICMAB President Mr. Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the training programme as Chief Guest. Secretary of ICMAB A. K. M. Kamruzzaman was present as special guest. ICMAB Khulna Branch Chairman Ashok Kumar Debnath presided over the event.The training programme deals in detail with various pre and post market entry points. Secretary of ICMAB Dhaka Branch Council Mr. Md. Nazrul Islam FCMA were present as resource person in the training programme.Senior officials of various banks and financial institutions and various commercial institutions of Khulna region participated in the training program. Besides, the students of ICMAB Khulna branch also participated in the said training program. Vice Chairman of ICMAB Khulna Branch AKM Niamul Haqu, Secretary Abdul Motaleb, Treasurer Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh and fellow and associate members of ICMAB Khulna region were also present in the opening ceremony. Abdul Motaleb, Secretary of ICMAB Khulna Branch conducted the opening and closing ceremony of the training programme.