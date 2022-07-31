realme is youngest brand among the TOP 50 list

Google and Kantar jointly released the "Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2022 TOP 50" list, with realme, a technological and trendsetting brand, appearing on the list for the first time and also winning the Special Award "Best Newcomer for Balanced Growth". realme is the youngest brand among the TOP 50 list.

Founded in August 2018, realme has surpassed global sales volume of 100million just within 3 years, which made it become the fastest emerging smartphone brand to achieve this, and became the TOP 6 smartphone brand in the world in 2021.

For realme, the list means that realme has realized the shift from a rising star to a brand with global influence, and is preferred by young people around the world, says a press release.

Sky Li, founder and CEO of realme, said that realme is a technology brand for global youth. For the past 4 years, realme sprawled laterally into market, bringing high quality products with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design to young users from 61 markets globally. In next phases, realme will dive into strategic markets to be more influential.

BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50 is based on the survey of more than 1 million users in 11 countries and the comprehensive analysis of the brand power score that is calculated based on consumer survey data and search data. It is a scale to measure the international influence of Chinese brands and has the authority and credibility in the world. According to the report, realme is the youngest brand among the Top 50 list.

realme's Brand Power grew by 20% compared with last year in the 11 surveyed markets, the growth rate is 70% in the 7 surveyed developed markets. In this year's list, realme, established less than four years, made its first debut with a brand power score of 294, ranking TOP13 in the Consumer Electronics Category. This year, the developed markets accounts for 50% of realme's Brand Power.

The influence of emerging markets is extensive, and the brand power of developed markets is evident.

In recent years, realme's global market share continues to grow, and its product sales continue to rise. In the first quarter of 2022, realme grew 13% globally year-on-year, bucking the trend in 14 markets. In some European markets, such as Spain, Greece and Czech Republic, the market share has entered the TOP5, with an overall growth rate of 177%. The south and southeast Asia market has a good performance, with India taking 16% of the market share and entering the TOP3 this year. South America, Middle Asia and other markets have made breakthroughs, with TOP5 market share in the Morocco, Peru, Egypt and other countries.













