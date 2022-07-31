Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Big rebate on pre-book of Walton interactive display

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Business Desk

Leading Bangladeshi tech device manufacturer Walton has brought another new product, interactive display with 4K resolution, in the market.
Modeled as WSIB75 and WSIB86, the smart interactive boards are ideal for the use of offices, hospitals, classrooms as well as personal computing and entertaining purpose as multimedia display.
Walton is providing up to Tk. 20,000 discount on the pre-book for the two models of interactive displays.
Launched under the CiNEd brand name, the regular prices of the two models of Walton's 75 and 86 inch black colored interactive displays are BDT 307,050 and BDT 362,770 respectively. However, customers who will go for pre-book for the devices will get BDT 15,000 and BDT 20,000 discount and the displays will cost only BDT 292,050 and BDT 342,770 respectively.
Walton Computer Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that the customers can pre-book the interactive displays without any advance payment from Walton E-Plaza (https://cutt.ly/cZf959n) within 5 August 2022 even on cash on delivery option.
According to Walton, 4K UHD LCD IPS display is used on the smart interactive boards with 38402160 pixels screen resolutions, 16:9 aspect ratio and 178 wide viewing angle for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles.
The other remarkable features of the Walton interactive display are MT9950 chipset, 1.8 GHz Cortex A73 quad core processor, MaliG52 MP2 graphics, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC Flash ROM, Android 9.0 operating system with Windows through OPS PC Module (optional), 16 point multi-touch, writing, two 15W speakers, 13MP built-in camera, WiFi, Bluetooth, LAN, Mirroring, HDMI, VGA, several USB Type A and C ports, wall mounting, cable TV through TV card etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Profits at ExxonMobil, Chevron skyrocket with oil prices
Ex-medical rep donates Tk 50 lakh for cancer patients
'Austerity measures, BB's control paying dividend'
BD eyes to hit vast Russian market despite slowdown
Primary Dealers BD holds board, bi-monthly meetings
Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference
BD excellent potential market for US exports: State Dept
Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft