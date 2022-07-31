Big rebate on pre-book of Walton interactive display

Leading Bangladeshi tech device manufacturer Walton has brought another new product, interactive display with 4K resolution, in the market.

Modeled as WSIB75 and WSIB86, the smart interactive boards are ideal for the use of offices, hospitals, classrooms as well as personal computing and entertaining purpose as multimedia display.

Walton is providing up to Tk. 20,000 discount on the pre-book for the two models of interactive displays.

Launched under the CiNEd brand name, the regular prices of the two models of Walton's 75 and 86 inch black colored interactive displays are BDT 307,050 and BDT 362,770 respectively. However, customers who will go for pre-book for the devices will get BDT 15,000 and BDT 20,000 discount and the displays will cost only BDT 292,050 and BDT 342,770 respectively.

Walton Computer Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that the customers can pre-book the interactive displays without any advance payment from Walton E-Plaza (https://cutt.ly/cZf959n) within 5 August 2022 even on cash on delivery option.

According to Walton, 4K UHD LCD IPS display is used on the smart interactive boards with 38402160 pixels screen resolutions, 16:9 aspect ratio and 178 wide viewing angle for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles.

The other remarkable features of the Walton interactive display are MT9950 chipset, 1.8 GHz Cortex A73 quad core processor, MaliG52 MP2 graphics, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC Flash ROM, Android 9.0 operating system with Windows through OPS PC Module (optional), 16 point multi-touch, writing, two 15W speakers, 13MP built-in camera, WiFi, Bluetooth, LAN, Mirroring, HDMI, VGA, several USB Type A and C ports, wall mounting, cable TV through TV card etc.











